The Woman Who Made Bernie Sanders’ Viral Mittens Is A Lesbian Mom

The woman behind the viral mittens is having a sensational week.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. There were several hilarious or memorable moments that day. The biggest moment from the inauguration, however, was from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Pictures of Sanders in very practical winter wear and sitting down with his arms and legs crossed became the biggest topic online this week. Many social media users created memes about the moment.

One side-effect of those viral pictures and posts was that Bernie Sanders’ mittens became a hot topic. Eventually, the internet found out that Jen Ellis, an Essex Junction, Vermont grade teacher and craft hobbyist, is the woman behind the mittens.

According to Ellis, the aftermath of the viral mitten memes has been an increase in customer interest. In fact, she told Jewish Insider that in just the past five days, she’s received over 12,000 requests. For Ellis, who lives with a partner named Liz and their kindergarten-age daughter, this is all a surprising result of mittens that she mailed to Sanders as a free gift five years ago.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

But sorry to say folks, there aren’t any more mittens to purchase.

As Ellis wrote on Twitter, “Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them.”

To the creators of memes everywhere- you are so so funny! Way to go! We all need a moment of joy in these dark pandemic days. People all over the world are participating in something fun and light hearted- how great is that?! — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 23, 2021

Bernie Sander himself noted how happy he was to see Ellis get the attention she deserves for her product. As he said in an interview with Seth Meyers, “What was really nice Seth is the woman who made the mittens … she is a schoolteacher [and] is a very very nice person. And she’s been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens.”

