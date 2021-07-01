The World’s First LGBTQ+ EDM Festival Premieres In Atlanta

It’s a rare kind of monumental event that could bring DJ luminaries like Ralphi Rosario, Danny Tenaglia, Samantha Ronson, Hector Fonseca and Tommy Love together (among others) but that is exactly what is happening in Atlanta on September 11th as the world’s largest LGBTQ + EDM festival makes its debut.

GAYDM “One Love” will welcome gay men, lesbians, and allies to Cellaris Ampitheatre at Lakewood on September 11th, and will showcase a roster of twenty-five of the top LGBTQ+ DJ’s in the business today. Alex Ramos, Oscar Velasquez, DJ Tatiana, and Binomi are some of the DJ’s scheduled to hit the decks that night.

The Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood will feature three stages at GAYDM “One Love”; a main “headliner” stage with two satellite stages on either side, while all attendees will be free to venture in and out of all three staging areas. The host hotel for GAYDM “One Love” is the Marriott Marquis Hotel at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue in downtown Atlanta. Five miles from the Cellairis Amphitheatre, the 52-story hotel with amazing views of downtown Atlanta is offering GAYDM “One Love” event goers a special rate of $159 a night for all rooms booked before Friday, August 13, 2021 https://book.passkey.com/go/egade.

“It will be an 11-hour festival with live performances, celebrities and non-stop music” explains local nightlife producer Chris Coleman. Along with co-producer Michael Morriso, they are partnering with GAGA (Gay Georgia) and Lost-n-Found Youth on GAYDM “One Love” and its “party with a purpose” initiative. “Pride parties have always been a catalyst to bring the LGBTQ+ community together and GAYDM ‘One Love’ will merge our tribes into one unified voice for one night to affect change,” Coleman says.

“Much of the music that we enjoy today at dance clubs is the legacy of LGBTQ+ artists,” Coleman continues. “One of the goals of GAYDM “One Love” is to let the truth of the music pour out from the closet door and into the heart of the public. It’s a chance for everyone that loves dance music to celebrate its origins.”

GAYDM ‘One Love’ will take place Saturday, September 11 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (2002 Lakewood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30315). General admission lawn, regular admission seats and pit standing room only are on sale now and can be purchased online here through Live Nation. Prices begin at $95.00 + taxes and are currently being offered with early bird pricing of 20% off through July 1.

