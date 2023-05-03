Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Actor and Rapper Riz Ahmed

In yet another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, shall we?

Rizwan Ahmed was born on December 1, 1982 in Wembley, London, England. He is from a family of first-generation Pakistani immigrant, who moved to the UK sometime in the 1970s, and he reportedly faced a lot of racism during his childhood.

The 40-year-old actor’s father is reportedly a shipping broker while his brother named Kamran Ahmed is a psychiatrist, and his sister is a lawyer. Riz, on the other hand, attended Oxford University, and he graduated with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Later on, he also enrolled into London’s Central School of Speech and Drama.

In 2006, the actor began his acting career when he appeared in the docudrama ‘The Road to Guantánamo.’ He also founded his own independent record label called Battered Records in the same year.

Riz released a satirical rap track titled “Post 9/11 Blues” under his stage name Riz MC, and he won the 2006 Asian Music Awards for it. As an actor, he won one Emmy Award out of two Emmy nominations, and he was also nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and three British Independent Film Awards.

Not to mention, Riz won his first-ever Oscar for the live-action short film ‘The Long Goodbye’ in 2022. Moreover, he is married to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, who is the author of the New York Times Best Seller, “A Place for Us.”

On top of being an accomplished actor and rapper, Riz is also an activist and producer. In fact, he is the executive producer of the acclaimed Pakistani transgender film, ‘Joyland.’

