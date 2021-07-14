This Florida Lion Is Sexy AF, Smart, Built, And Socially Conscious

Who wouldn’t want to spend time outdoors with Instinct Hottie of the Week David Vanlandingham? This Fort Lauderdale hunk who models for Leatherworks is not only VERY easy on the eyes but has spent much of his career helping to make our planet safer, healthier, and livable for generations to come. David works as the Director for Broward County’s Environmental Engineering Division, and in his own words:

“I am proud to incorporate initiatives and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community into our work culture particularly. It is important to support equality on all fronts, and we have promoted visibility during Pride month as well as diversity training to dismantle systemic racism. My work focuses on proper environmental permitting and smart development with a mindset focused on climate change and other pressures facing not only South Florida but the entire planet.”

When David is not working he likes to spend as much time as he can in the mountains of North Carolina hiking. Learn more about David in our interview below.

Name: David Vanlandingham

Age: 49

Website / social media handles: Insta: FLORIDA_LION

Where do you call home? Fort Lauderdale, FL / Asheville, NC

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself? My kindness.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most? My skin. I’m comfortable in it.

What, to you, defines sexy? Confidence, intelligence, and a sense of unique fashion.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life? At age 40, I made the grueling climb up the first mountain ever climbed by Sir Edmund Hillary in New Zealand.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? Retire early and start my second career as a forest ranger for the National Park Service.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? I am fortunate to have two beautiful souls in my life who love me. My husband and I have been together for 24 years, and our partner has been with us for 7 of those. We get a lot of questions about our relationship, but at the core of it is trust, laughter, and love.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Charlize Theron. And the perennially sexy Sam Elliot.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Anything with melted gruyere.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? That’s a tough one, but at the moment Long Lost by Lord Huron is getting a lot of spins.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? Very flattering; I hope though that a young LGBTQ+ person will read this and get the sense that they can be happy and accomplish anything.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? Be kind to each other; life can be tough. Oh – and use your sunscreen, you’ll thank me for it in 20 years.

photo credit: Scott Portugal for Leatherworks.