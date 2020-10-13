TikTok Is Swooning Over This Gay Wedding Flash Mob

A beautiful gay wedding and a Lady Gaga flash mob?

When Salt Lake City couple Brock Dalgleish and Riley Jay Barrington planned their 2020 wedding, they surely didn’t expect the year to turn out as it has. That said, the two decided to continue on with their wedding.

But the wedding alone wasn’t what caused the couple to go viral online. It’s a flash mob that took place at the end of it. Actor, aerialist, and fitness instructor Brock Dalgleish surprised his, now, husband by organizing a wedding flash mob to the tune of Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love.” The moment was then recorded and spread online through TikTok.

“This was my dream come true. Wedding flash mob with all of my people,” Dalgleish wrote to caption one of the two videos capturing the happy occasion.

You can watch the videos down below.

Some video commenters have called into question whether having the wedding in 2020 was the right choice. After all, the coronavirus pandemic is still storming through. But, Salt Lake City is currently in the yellow phase. The city’s guidelines state that outside events are permissible as long as no more than 50 people are present and everyone sticks to the health and safety regulations. Though, one could argue that the lack of mask usage is questionable.

In the end, the moment was a happy one celebrating love. And we’re thankful for that. But with recent incidents like that Atlanta circuit party and all the opinions swarming it, perhaps even loving occasions like this will be witnessed with a raised eyebrow.