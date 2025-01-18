Chris O’Donnell Brought Hope & Light to 1,000s on TikTok

[Trigger warning for suicide]

As someone who also struggles with mental health, this story hits close to home.

Social media personality Chris O’Donnell passed away on Saturday, January 11, following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Virginia-Arizona fitness expert was just 31 years old at the time of his death.

O’Donnell built a strong following on TikTok and Instagram under the username Creeohdee. His fanbase was particularly large on TikTok with over 865,000 followers and over 28,000,000 likes.

He gained social media fame originally for his videos on personal fitness and overall health before becoming a beacon of light for others struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

One of his previous quotes, provided by E Online, states: “I have been outspoken about mental health since I was speaking about it as a YL leader in high school and have been transparent about my own struggles in the hopes it will help others along their own path. I also got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since, helping men and women who are struggling find the treatment they need.”

What else invigorated this TikTok star?

Other areas of Chris’ interests include animals, exploring the great outdoors and diving into new walks of life and cultures. Of course, inspiring others was also a huge goal.

Another quote of his, provided by People, remains rather poignant after Saturday’s events. It reads: “I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face.”

Oof. Absolutely breaks my heart that he wasn’t able to overcome his mental health struggles. Such a young life gone from this earth well before his time. Hopefully, he left this plane of existence knowing that he touched numerous lives through his candid commentary online.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sources: E Online, National Cremation, People