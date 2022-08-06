Timothée Chalamet to Show His Vocal Prowess in ‘Wonka’

‘Dune’ star Timothée Chalamet certainly does not fail to surprise his fans with the spectrum of characters that he chooses to portray in his acting projects.

In fact, one of his unexpected yet still anticipated movie in 2023 is the fantasy musical film ‘Wonka,’ which tells the origin story of the iconic chocolate factory owner, Willy Wonka. According to GQ Magazine, it will focus on young Willy Wonka’s life before opening his world-renowned sweets factory.

Also, it will show his early adventures, including how he met with the Oompa-Loompas. And since it is a musical film, Chalamet will be showing off his singing skills, and possibly, hopefully even dancing along with the orange creatures.

‘Wonka’ was initially set to be released in March 2023, but it was eventually moved to December 15, 2023, which is a more seasonally appropriate date. Aside from that, he will also be starring in the much-awaited sequel of ‘Dune’ alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, among other famed actors and actresses.

The upcoming sci-fi adventure film will be released a little bit earlier than ‘Wonka’ on November 17, 2023 in the U.S. Furthermore, Chalamet’s upcoming movie entitled ‘Bones and All’ is included in the lineup for the Venice Film Festival. It tells the story of cannibal lovers on a road trip across America, and he is starring alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

The drama horror film ‘Bones and All’ will be released in the U.S. on November 23, 2022.

