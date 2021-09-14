We Can Never Have Too Much R & R In Our Life

As summer winds down and September begins we thought this week seemed unusually long, and it’s only Tuesday! We here at Instinct figured let’s give our readers more eye candy to look at. And not just one hottie, today we are spotlighting NYC residents Rob and Ramon, today’s Instinct Hottie Couple.

An extremely active couple, in their own words, Rob and Ramon have been together for 11 years and married for seven. Originally from Venezuela Ramon is an experienced journalist who has lived in NYC for over 20 years. Rob moved to the city from upstate NY in 2007 to pursue a master’s degree in Social Work. They love traveling, especially to the beach {as you will see in some of their super cute photos!}.

“We focus a great deal of our energy on fitness. Whether it’s at the gym, out on bikes, dancing at a party, or at the beach playing paddleball, we always find some activity to keep the bodies moving and tight.”

Throughout their lives, they continue to cultivate their own passions. Ramon is currently training for his 30th (YES THIRTY!) Marathon – the Boston Marathon in October. He has been an active member of the NY Front Runners Club for 15th years. Rob’s first degree is in classical vocal performance, and although he didn’t pursue a career in the arts, he’s sung in many semi-professional ensembles in both Boston and New York. Rob is also an artist and has exhibited his original mandala designs several times over the past decade. They say that “pursuing our individual passions has been a key factor to the success of our relationship, not to mention that we’re always one another’s biggest fan/cheerleader/support system.”

Time to learn more about them with our Instinct couple questionnaire!

Name: Rob Shutter & Ramon Frisneda

Age: 46 & 50

Website / social media handles: Instagram: r_n_r_experience

Where do you call home? New York, New York

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight? We officially met through a mutual friend, and although it wasn’t love at first sight, we couldn’t get enough of each other. The love revealed itself quickly as if it had always been there between us.

What is your favorite thing to love about each other? It’s how we are each other’s biggest fans, and that we’ve always been considerate of the space the other needs to pursue the things we’re passionate about as fully as possible.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship? How do you make either work? Our number one priority has always been ensuring we have a healthy relationship in all aspects. We’re not open, and we have no intention to be, but we definitely enjoy involving others in the fun from time to time

What was COVID been like for the two of you? Has it brought you closer together? We were really lucky that our friends and families were safe and relatively well during COVID. When we first started dating, we couldn’t ever get enough of each other, and during COVID, we were fortunate to find ourselves with so much extra time together at home when we had to transition to work from home.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up? Yes, we’ve talked about this from the very beginning, but it’s not in our plan. We both come from very large families with no absence of little, and not-so-little-ones around all the time to keep us busy as guncles.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it? You have to focus on yourself and find the things that make you whole as an individual, otherwise you’ll never be ready for what someone has to offer you if you don’t. Just like it happened with us, sometimes these things come out of nowhere when you’re not even looking, and before you know it, destiny has delivered the man of your dreams.

RAPID-FIRE QUESTION TIME!

*What is your all-time favorite movie? Dirty Dancing (Ramon) The Matrix (Rob)

*Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Maluma (both!)

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pizza (Ramon) Chocolate cake/chunky peanut butter (Rob)

*If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa (both!)

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? We know how fortunate we are to have each other. We live a very fun and comfortable life together. It’s exciting to think we can share our experience with people, lead by positive example, and potentially inspire others to make the best choices for themselves that will ultimately lead to love (if that’s what you’re looking for). It’s also never a bad thing to be recognized as a ‘hottie!’

Thank you guys for letting us get to know you both, and BEST OF LUCK on October 11th to Ramon, as he competes in his 10th Boston Marathon!