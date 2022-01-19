Who For LGTBQ-ers Will Be Moving In To The Big Brother House?

A Real Housewife. Beloved members of the Drag Race family. Reality tv stars. A World Champion sprinter. A former White House Aide. A former Miss USA. A celebrity chef. A Grammy winner. These are just some of the 14 celebrities that will be entering the Big Brother house this spring.

Let’s take a look at who exactly will be vying for the $250k grand prize!

ALEXA PENAVEGA

A staple in on the Hallmark movie channel since 2016, Penavega is best known for the Spy Kids film series. She finished 6th on the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars. Her husband, Carlos Penavega, also competed that season.

CURTIS STONE

Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone has been a fixture on television for years. He has been the host of numerous shows including Top Chef Masters, Around the World in Eighty Plates, and Top Chef Duels. Stone has been married to actress Lindsay Price since 2013.

ERIN BRADY

Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady was the first Miss Connecticut to win the title. She is currently a correspondent on Good Morning America.

HOPE HICKS

Political advisor Hope Hicks served in the now-disgraced, twice impeached, one-term former President Trump’s administration. Holding a few jobs during those tumultuous four years, including Communications Director and Counselor to the President.

JILLIAN MICHAELS

Personal trainer Michaels has been helping people lose weight on television for years, starting on The Biggest Loser, before moving to her own show, Losing It With Jillian Michaels. Michaels is mother to two adopted children with her ex-fiance Heidi Rhoades.

JERRY TRAINOR

Icarly actor Trainor is a massive star on the Nickelodeon Network, also appearing on Drake & Josh and T.U.F.F. Puppy.

LAMAR ODOM

NBA champion basketball player Odom is also an Olympic medalist. The 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner has played for teams including the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. He was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.

NENE LEAKES

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Leakes appeared on the show for ten seasons. Her resume also includes the reality shows The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars. She made her Broadway debut in 2014 and starred as Mama Morton in Chicago in 2015.

NE-YO

There are no shortage of words to describe Ne-Yo: singer, songwriter, actor, producer, dancer and television judge. Ne-Yo has released four albums winning a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album. He also appeared as a judge on World of Dance.

TODRICK HALL

YouTube personality, Rupaul’s Drag Race judge and choreographer Hall will be bringing his signature style into the CBB House. The Broadway veteran appeared as Lola in Kinky Boots and Billy Flynn in Chicago. Coming out as gay at fifteen, Hall has been in a relationship with model David Borum since 2021.

TIFFANY POLLARD

Pollard is no stranger to reality television appearing on the following shows: Flavor of Love, I Love New York, Braxton Family Values, Famously Single, and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

Sha’carri Richardson

The fourth-fastest woman in American history Richardson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but after testing positive for cannabis was disqualified and ineligible to compete. Richardson identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, coming out in 2021 telling her followers she has a girlfriend.

SHANGELA

COME THROUGH SHANGIE! The first drag queen to walk the Oscars red carpet in drag, Shangela currently stars on the HBO Max makeover show We’re Here. The beloved Rupaul’s Drag Race contestant has appeared on the series three separate seasons.

TYLER CAMERON

The final houseguest is model and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Appearing on season 15 vying for the heart of Hannah Brown, Cameron was the first runner-up.

That is going to be one crowded house! Sound off Instincters, who will you be rooting for when Celebrity Big Brother 3 premieres?