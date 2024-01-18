Will Brightline Dazzle from LA to LV? Does is it from MIA to Orlando?

Sometimes you just need to get out of Dodge. Even though Dodge may be a great place to be, you may just need a change of venue. Currently living in Fort Lauderdale, my easy escape to destinations without hopping on a plane are West Palm Beach, Miami, Key West, and Orlando.

How To Escape

One thing that has assisted me in getting away very easily to three out of those four destinations has been the Brightline. I’ve shared my train trips south to Miami and north to West Palm Beach in past posts and I was recently fortunate enough to try the train ride to Orlando, a route that just opened in the latter months of 2023.

Advertisement

Before I get into that Orlando trip, I think it’s important to look at Florida’s Brightline operations as it might be the wave of the future. Apparently the government is happy with Brightline and impressed about what they have done in Southern Florida for in December 2023, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that Brightline would be the company to run a high-speed train from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Now, if you’ve been in a car for that journey, you know that you are going to see a lot of desert, often slowing or stopped traffic stops, and it’s not that really exciting to take via car, similar to the boring car ride north to Orlando.

The Brightline West Project will receive $3B for a new 218-mile intercity passenger rail system between Las Vegas, & Rancho Cucamonga, CA. This high-speed rail system will get passengers to their destination in just over 2 hours—twice as fast as driving. https://t.co/eCAYJ3HQUY — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) December 8, 2023

Will the ride from LA to LV be worth it? Well, there’s no idea of the pricing so we will have to wait and see.

Advertisement

He also mentioned there would be more money coming to Florida to help with Brightline’s proposed Tampa to Orlando stretch.

Is Taking the Train Worth It?

But is the train ride to Orlando worth it? As mentioned in past posts, if I’m going to Miami for a night or two, then 1,000% yes, I’ll do the PREMIUM ticket, book in advance, and schedule in my “free” added amenity of Ubers on each end if the hotel is within 5 miles of the Miami station like my home is less than 5 miles from the Fort Lauderdale station (all Ubers booked within the Brightline app before the final ticket purchase). SMART business-class is cheaper, but does not provide access to the premium lounge, free food and drinks (wine and beer, too) in the lounge and in the premium car on the train. The average Premium ticket prices from Fort Lauderdale to Miami or Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach are about $32 to $44 one way, depending on time of day and week and how far in advance you book. So for a $70-ish ticket which includes for me:

4 Uber rides house to train, train to hotel, hotel to train, train to house),

2 train tickets (back and forth),

food and beverages in the premium lounge twice and in the premium car twice.

With valet charges at Miami hotels from $45 to $65, a Brightline Premium ticket pays for itself. Business I fine too, but no food, drink, Ubers are included and that runs about $10 to $24 per leg of the same trips.

Is Taking the Train to Orlando Worth It?

Advertisement

Okay… but what about the trip to Orlando on the Brightline? Should you park the car and go on the train instead?

The Train to Orlando – Either Smart/Business or Premium tickets are very comfortable on the train. I was happy with both as I did one type of ticket up and the other back. The cost? Premium is $149 a leg and Smart is $100 less at $49 each way. So $300 or $100 round trip, that is a difference in amenities and money to consider. Is the free food and beverages on train and in the Premium lounge worth the Premium addition of $200 (yes and a little bigger seat if I remember) and possibly the inclusion of Ubers on each end? Bags, carry-on or checked are often free or a $10 or $25 fee, depending on the leg for either ticket. You can play around with routes, tickets, pricing, etc over on gobrightline.com

But couldn’t I just fly? I found a Spirit round trip flight from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando for $65 (no bags, no seat selection, no breathing).

I really enjoyed the train ride. The drive north is monotonous and you have to choose if you want to do the more direct two-laned Turnpike or the semi winding and wider 95 and both have messy areas where traffic does sometimes come to a stop. But with the train, someone else did the work, the views were great and at one point we reached 141 miles per hour, 5 miles per hour faster than I’ve been in a car so that was a new exciting personal land record for me.

Advertisement

The Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando stations are all beautiful with Miami and Orlando being the largest of the bunch. It Orlando station was an impressive building tied to the Orlando International Airport. I was out of the state when they opened the Orlando Station, but it was a grand opening.

If you did watch the video, one thing they mentioned was that Brightline does not have transportation to and from the cruise lines or hotels, but if your cruise line or hotel services the Orlando Airport (MCO) then you’re all set. For me, I was headed to Celebration, Florida and I needed to do an Uber.

And that is the first big drawback at this time. Getting from the airport to somewhere else. If your hotel (or Disney) provides service from the airport, then you are good to go, but if not, that Uber ride may be $30 to $50 more to and from the airport to your final Orlando destination. At this time, because Brightline does have plans to go to Tampa from the Orlando Airport and that route should take the train closer to desired destinations. One article states:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, planning is underway for more westward growth across the state, with Brightline’s latest plan being a straight shot west from the airport, along Route 528. Here it will encounter the various tourist destinations of International Drive, in close vicinity to the Orange County Convention Center, Sea World, Universal Studios, and a new theme park that Universal Studios is building called Epic Universe. Universal has donated 13 acres and funding to encourage that alignment, and a station is intended at the convention center. Brightline will then veer to the southwest, following I-4 and skirting Disney property toward where the Disney station would have been, at Disney Springs. I-4 then continues all the way to Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast, which is also the hope. With plans to bring Brightline out there, continuing down the I-4 would have just made sense. – thebigbubblemiami.com

Kissimmee and Celebration would have the Tampa leg bringing passengers closer and that would lessen the need for pricy Uber rides. That is needed in my mind as the joy of taking the train is a little deflated when then you need to plan to get from the “too far away from where you want to be” airport.

So my negatives were that you need to justify the price against amenities and alternatives AND that the Orlando train station/airport was a little ways away from many final destinations. The only other negative is that it is a train, and a train runs on tracks, and sometimes things happen on those tracks. On my trip back, one of the bridges about 100 miles south was stuck in the up position, not allowing any of the trains to do anywhere. This delayed us by about an hour, but we were on a very comfortable train and there are some built in delay policies that almost kicked in during our delay. All was well, but we did have to pack in some extra passengers on the way down and some seats were double booked as trains overlapped. It was still all good. Much better than being stuck on a highway during a delay and not knowing what was going on.

Would I do the train again to Orlando, West Palm Beach, Miami? Me personally? I say a definite yes to Miami and West Palm Beach when there’s a hotel stay involved, and a highly possible to Orlando but not 100% definite as the travel from the airport to my final destination is a concern. Uber? Or a car rental and then I have to do gas and parking fees any way? The Brightline is a good option for any destination as it removes the worry of dealing with any other Florida drivers on the highways as they are scary! It lessens other costs (parking, gas, Ubers, etc) depending on the ticket purchased. For me to think about a more strong yes for Orlando, I think I want that next branch completed, bringing me closer to the good stuff that Orlando has to offer.

Where to Stay

Advertisement

One of the caveats for me for taking the Brightline is that it is to help me get out of Dodge, usually for a night or two and stay at a hotel. Over Thanksgiving last fall was when I took my Brightline journey to Orlando, I picked Meliá Orlando Celebration to enjoy during the American Holiday. One of the things that swayed me to the Meliá was its inclusion of wellness in its approach to a great stay.

Meliá Orlando Celebration announced today that it has expanded its popular Wellness at Meliá Orlando offerings to hotel guests throughout with complimentary fitness classes, access to top-of-the-line exercise equipment and spa services including in-room massage therapy. Refresh and Recharge with Wellness at Meliá Orlando Enhanced Offerings Setting the new standard in wellness hospitality, Meliá Orlando Celebration will begin to offer all hotel guests access to a private Fitness Suite, equipped with a Peloton Bike and The Mirror. Peloton subscribers can stay on track toward their fitness goals as Meliá Orlando Celebration is a featured Pelo Buddy hotel. Guests can also participate in complimentary wellness classes and activities on property as well as the neighboring AdventHealth Wellness Center. A five-minute walk from the hotel, the AdventHealth Wellness Center provides indoor and therapeutic pools, group glasses, changing rooms with saunas, and steam baths, all free for guests.

To be honest, in the past, I’ve poo pooed on the idea of trying to include some wellness activities with my hotel stays as I thought it would take away from other things, but for some mental reason, it made the trip seem even longer as it was an activity that took up some time, but seemed to almost add time onto each day.

I also did take part in eating and drinking at the Wilson, a wonderful restaurant and bar in the center of the property. I do not think I ate at a hotel’s restaurant more than this one.

Advertisement

For an additional charge, guests can indulge in guilt-free dining at the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Wilson where they can enjoy dishes such as the Tuna Poke Bowl ($22) with jasmine rice and avocado mousse or the Quinoa Bowl ($16) with tricolor quinoa and baby kale.

Upgrading my stay, I booked one of the wellness suites with a little more amenities. Why not start the new year resolution before the new year. Let’s get healthier and well!

Travelers looking to further enhance their experience can stay in a Stay Well by Delos™ suite. Having partnered with global wellness leader Delos™ in 2021, Meliá Orlando Celebration launched 10 wellness suites designed to positively impact guests’ health and happiness. The suites feature products selected based on scientific research and technological advancements that are designed to help improve air quality, sleep patterns, mindfulness, and energy levels, as well as a refined cleaning protocol. Each suite includes the following: A welcome and guided meditation from world-renowned interactive medicine and wellness pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra

Mood-enhancing aromatherapy

Dawn simulation to wake you gradually and gently

Air purification that allows for crisp, clean air

Subtle night lighting that offers illumination without disrupting sleep

A soundscape machine that has been found to have a restorative effect following stress and attention fatigue

A vitamin-C shower infuser that reduces chlorine to leave hair and skin feeling softer and smoother

Award-winning Art of Tea products

Surfacide air purifier to recycle airflow

It was the holiday season when I was there and yes, the hotel was trying to be a wintry festive wonderland in the heart of Orlando and added an ice skating rink to the parking lot.

Advertisement

Ice Skating Comes to Orlando with Glice Eco-Rink This coming fall, the hotel will be bringing holiday cheer to Orlando early, with the installment of an Eco-Rink. Starting October 15 to January 3, Meliá Orlando Celebration guests can enjoy the excitement of ice skating without the cold weather. Through a partnership with Glice, the hotel will install a 38’ x 38’ rink next to the main lobby entrance that requires no water, energy, or carbon emissions. A sustainable alternative to traditional ice rinks, Glice Eco-Rink uses synthetic ice panels for year-round family fun. The rink will be open for hotel guests and members of the public from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.melia.com or call 407-964-7000, Toll-Free Direct: 1-866-404-6662.