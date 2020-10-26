Willie Garsen Of ‘Sex And The City’ Comes Out Of The Hetero Closet

Very often on the red carpet, while interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, I’ve had the opportunity to ask them all their opinion on certain social issues. Around the time of the 2019 GLAAD Awards, Scarlett Johansen had just dropped out of a film where she was set to play a transgender man. There was a quick backlash from the LGBTQ community and its allies, with many crying foul over the casting choice. After all, we are in a new age of Hollywood inclusion, so the public posed the question, why not then cast an actual transgender actor in the Johanson role?

The incident sent ripples through the entertainment industry, with arguments being made both for and against Johansens’s personal decision to release a statement of support for the LGBTQ community and drop out of the project. It also sparked the GLAAD red carpet question I presented to outperformers, including Madam Secretary star “Yuval David, popular Drag Race alum Shangela, and members of the cast of the hit show, Pose.

Simply put, I asked: Should gay actors be the first consideration to play gay roles in Hollywood, or is it simply a matter of the best actor gets the gig – no matter if gay or straight? The responses were mixed, with some supporting the notion that because there are so few opportunities in Hollywood, yes, a gay actor should have first dibs on a gay role. However, others shared the opposite view, whereas they understood the marginalization that gay actors still may face in Hollywood, ultimately who lands the role should come down to who is the better actor for the part.

Being an out actor still carries a stigma in some ways. Many gay performers keep their sexuality hidden as coming could negatively impact their career -even though there are thankfully more working out actors today than ever before in Hollywood.

Interestingly, a veteran actor recently revealed the ironic choice he faced as a straight man when he played one of TV’s most beloved gay characters. For years Willie Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s uber gay BFF on the groundbreaking HBO show Sex And The City. Though he and out actor Mario Cantone played two of the most memorable characters on TV, Garson shared with Page six that he kept his heterosexuality under wraps,

“For years, I didn’t talk about it because I found it to be offensive to gay people. People playing gay characters jumping up and down screaming that they’re not gay, like that would somehow be a bad thing if they were.”

With an admirable respectful for the LGBTQ community, the 56-year-old single Dad with a teenage son assesses that he’s never been ‘straight closeted,’ but when he faced the question of his sexuality in the past, he replied with the perfect deflection,

‘When I was on “White Collar,” no one ever asked me if I was a conman, and when I was on “NYPD Blue,” nobody ever asked me if I was a murderer. This is what we do for a living, portray people,‘”

I have to admit I had no idea Garsen was straight in real life. That is a testament to his acting ability, which made him a popular presence on Sex and the City series from 1998 to 2004, and he appeared in both SATC films. In a humorous but more candid moment, Garsen shared with Page Six the downside to being a straight man playing a popular gay character on a hit TV show. Trying to meet women proved to be challenging:

“At the beginning, you would approach someone at a bar and realize, ‘Oh, they want to be Stanford’s best friend.’ They don’t necessarily want to sleep with you,”



