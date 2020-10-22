Wilson Cruz Shut Down A Troll Calling Him A “Sh**ty Actor”

Don’t come for Wilson Cruz, or he’ll come with receipts!

Earlier this week, Kirstie Alley resurfaced in order to support Donald Trump in this upcoming U.S. Presidential election. While many people condemned Alley for her comments, it was Wilson Cruz who caught out attention.

After Kirstie tweeted in support of Trump, one Twitter user, named Michael Hargis, responded by writing, “You were a s**ty Vulcan anyway.” You see, Kirstie Alley played a Vulcan Starfleet officer in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Hargis then tagged other Star Trek actors such as Patrick Stewart, Anthony Rapp, and Wilson Cruz. As for Cruz, the Star Trek: Discovery actor, who’s openly gay, agreed with Hargis and added in a retweet, “…and that’s the truth.”

But that’s not the moment that garnered our attention and got Cruz praise online. After posting his initial retweet, another Twitter user responded with the comment, “Guess what Wilson… you are a s***ty actor on a s***ty show!”

Guess what Wilson…..you are a shitty actor on a shitty show! 🖖 @StdSucks — TrekTodd (@TrekkieTodd) October 19, 2020

Cruz then responded to the comment a day later by sharing screenshots of news articles praising Star Trek: Discovery and its third season.

“Am I..?” wrote Cruz to caption the screenshots.

That’s not the end of it, though, as Wilson Cruz added to his clap back with an additional screenshot. This time, the photo showed last year’s Saturn nominations for Best Supporting Actor in Streaming Presentation. The screenshot shows that Star Trek: Discovery was nominated three times for this category. Wilson Cruz, Ethan Peck, and Doug Jones were all nominated for the same category with Jones eventually winning. The show as also nominated for two other categories: Best Actress in Steaming Presentation (Sonequa Martin-Green later won) and Best Streaming Science Fiction, Action & Fantasy Series (which was also a win).

…oh and that’s a lot of nominations for a shitty show and actor. 🖖🏽 pic.twitter.com/l7QClYbv6c — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 19, 2020

To caption the tweet, Cruz wrote, “…oh and that’s a lot of nominations for a s***ty show and actor.”

We love to see it.