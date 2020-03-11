Woof: Instinct’s Hottie of The Week is San Diego’s Keith Keough! 

Woof, seriously woof. Keith Keough, who is known to many on and off social media as Keith Kub (get cuter, seriously) is our latest Instinct Hottie of the Week!

The San Diego cutie is repping for the bear community in a big way (no pun intended, folks) with his adorable smile, gorgeous body, and great personality that are three of the many reasons why he’s been chosen this week.

Something he prides himself on, which he discussed in our little Q&A, is promoting body positivity so that everyone in our community feels accepted. It is a topic that has been talked about for years and thankfully he’s been of the many men that have helped encourage others to be themselves no matter what the situation is in front of them.

Get to more more about this sexy stud muffin below:

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I believe my smile and eyes are the most attractive part of me. They show the true genuineness of the type of person I am. No way of hiding your emotions with your smile and eyes.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My eyes, smile, and my legs.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Sexy in another man is the confidence a man has in themselves and how he presents himself with it. Physical appearance and how he takes care of himself is an added plus.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

The proudest moment I have is being able to show others in the community that you don’t have to be ripped muscular guy to be accepted. I use the platform I’ve built in the scene as a gogo dancer, model and host to promote acceptance and body positivity and the feedback I get from those who aren’t the popular “look” makes it all worth it.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Personally, I’d love to travel more. I work A LOT and often forget that I myself matter too. I’d love to travel internationally to Europe, especially Spain.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Been single for years, I am available 😉

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time? Armageddon.

Biggest celebrity crush right now? Tom Hardy and Maluma.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? Salt and vinegar chips with onion dip.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? Anything by Jennifer Lopez.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

To me, being featured in this magazine is a real honor. Bears definitely deserve the same platform in the community that anyone else does. Body positivity is a huge thing for me so being able to show my body and confidence to others to help those who feel left out or not as confident (even just one) means I’ve helped this community in a positive way. I am proud of the person I’ve become in life and helping to influence others in some way is the most rewarding.

You can follow Keith on his popular Instagram account here.