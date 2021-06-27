Woof: Our Favorite Instagram Posts This Week

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week…

First up, ‘Daddy’ Facundo Rodriguez wished every a Happy Pride complete with a mega-Pride wall:

Bolu Okupe waved his rainbows high (and low) in Paris:

Speaking of Pride flags, Andrew Keenan-Bolger gave respect to all the flags in the Pride universe:

Quincy took the Pride rainbow to his famous beard:

Brooklyn’s Brownstone Boys put their Pride right out front:

Broadway’s Nick Adams got down with his disco balls for Pride:

Artist Anthony Varrecchia made out with a vanilla ice cream cone with rainbow sprinkles at the Stonewall Inn:

CBS News journalist Thomas Hanson reflects on the gospel of RuPaul this Pride Month:

Dewitte Loe was living some big ginger energy in Provincetown:

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, celebrated Pride at the White House:

Out singer/songwriter Moses is glad New York City is getting back to normal after COVID restrictions lifted in the city:

Ignacio Pérez Rey made a funny down in Panama:

Pierre Vuala took a ride on a dragon:

CrossFitter Dan Tai got out to nature (those are some serious calves, y’all…)

South Korean pop star Wonho defied gravity:

Alex Pettyfer thinks he has a ‘dad bod?’

Former Army Captain Roberto Portales reminds folks to “adopt, not shop” when it comes to furry family members: