‘X Factor’ Winner Dalton Harris Came Out As Pansexual

Thank you, Dalton Harris.

In 2018, Jamaican singer Dalton Harris won UK’s X-Factor. Since then, he has gone one to release music such as “Cry,” and “No More Will I Roam.” But this week, a week and a half after Coming Out Day, the singer is making headlines for coming out as pansexual.

Harris let the world in on this part of his life through making posts on his Twitter account and then later sharing screenshots of those posts on Instagram. However, this moment was an extension of Harris’s words from a few days ago. At that time, Harris admitted online that he had considered committing suicide. The reason being, he’d just recently broken up from a good relationship that taught him a lot of good. But, he has instead decided to take this as a lesson about the life he wants to live.

“I want to experience live and be honest with myself and everyone around me in my intentions,” he wrote on twitter. “Not hide or mask feelings and or flaws. Not judge myself. Not abuse myself and or anyone else. I am thankful for my family and everyone who is around me.”

I want to be happy and truly smile. I ended a relationship that was the beat thing that happened to me and that taught me so many things. Taught me that I am valuable and that I matter and deserve love. Thank you Ayose. I will love you forever. https://t.co/P8wNmyypUl — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 15, 2020

Today I am deciding to change my life. And live better. And sharing this is the first step because it was hard. https://t.co/j1wRWJ0Odo — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 15, 2020

Then more recently, Harris confronted followers and Twitter users who ridiculed him for expressing himself during a moment of distress. He then condemned those who were attacking his sexuality.

He wrote, “My privacy is my business and whoever enters my bedroom will get there because of how I feel about them, any of the other physical checkpoints I should meet to make anyone accept me. My life is mine to live.”

To those that sent their well wishes, thank you for everything. And to those that struggle, Just fight. Even in your lowest moment. Work on yourself takes a lifetime. Just stick around as long as you can and I am here to help as best I can. https://t.co/JzaKm4Y9wt — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 16, 2020

And lastly to those that are still attacking my sexuality, My privacy is my business and whoever enters my bedroom will get there because of how I feel about them, any of the other physical checkpoints I should meet to make anyone accept me. My life is mine to live. https://t.co/nL7mZBujZY — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 16, 2020

Harris then tweeted a picture of the pansexual pride flag.

Thank you to Dalton Harris. Not only did you let us in and tell us your personal trials and triumphs, but you are also being the representation LGBTQ people and non-LGBTQ people need to see.

😊🧡🇯🇲. SO the term “Pansexual” was googled a record amount of times in Jamaica. Always gd to help educate & spread awareness & acceptance. I am overwhelmed by the love. For those that experience similar challenges and reached out. Hang in there. It all leads back to LOVE. pic.twitter.com/qDhKreWSZc — Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) October 18, 2020