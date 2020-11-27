A Thanksgiving Miracle! Studly Zac Efron is Reportedly Single Again

Zac Efron is reportedly a single man again after a 5-month relationship with Aussie babe Vanessa Valladares.

The 33-year-old, who has been renting a place down under and spending time with other hunky men like Chris Hemsworth, ended things with her because “fate” apparently wasn’t on their side. Sad face.

Vanessa is the latest in a line of gorgeous women that Zac has apparently dated while transitioning from adorable twink to full on daddy (more on that later). Other beauties, according to US Weekly, include Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens.

Zac may not have won in the game of love this year but he definitely managed to steal our attention in the sexiest of ways during COVID.

Many of us were instantly turned on by his new chiseled & bearded look that he debuted during the trailer for his Netflix series Down to Earth With Zac Efron. We were already aware of how in shape he was thanks to his unbelievable body seen throughout the film Baywatch but this took his appeal to a whole new level thanks to his glistening facial hair.

Speaking of Baywatch, one of the stars from its original incarnation in the 90’s also turned heads recently. David Chokachi, a staple of the 90’s hunk extravaganza along with many of his costars like David Charvet & Michael Bergin, showed off his perfect peach in a new movie called Loves Me, Loves Me Not.

See? 2020 hasn’t been so bad after all!