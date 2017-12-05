Alan Ball's 'Here and Now' Features Bearded and Tattooed Guys Kissing (So Far)!

Alan Ball has had a remarkable history with highlighting LGBT characters of all backgrounds on his hit HBO shows, including Six Feet Under and True Blood. Now, the talented and muti-award winning creator is back again with a new show called Here and Now, which stars Oscar-winning actors Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins. And if you think he was done with the gay stuff, think again, based on the trailer that was just released this week.

The show centers around a multi-racial family made up of husband Greg (Tim Robbins), wife Audrey (Holly Hunter) three adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia and one biological child. They find their bonds are tested when one of the children begins seeing things which the rest cannot.

What visions do they actually see? The trailer that was released was less than a minute long, but does at least clue us in that there will be some hot make out scenes between a sexy long-haired dude named Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) and an unidentified guy who is beardy and hot. Yay.