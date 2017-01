Mr. C vows to fight for LGBT workers' rights

He had me at tight pants and knee pads.

Loaded question or do you have an honest answer?

Opens up about day he found out he was HIV +

What happens when Davey Wavey hits the spot?

But maybe Mrs. Cranston should watch out for James...

Lea DeLaria & Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Announce Breakup But the 'Orange Is The New Black' star and her ex appear to be in good spirits!