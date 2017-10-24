Are We All Wiping Differently?

Is There A Correct Way To Wipe?

While late night browsing, I discovered that Buzzfeed’s very own, Remee Patel, is bringing up the hard hitting questions. She describes a situation with her housemates where they begged the question: What is the correct way to wipe after number two.

According to her article, Patel has a female bias and prefers to sit. As I read her article, her choice answers from friends and commentors were all claiming standing to wipe is…weird! Am…am I on the wrong side of history for this particular topic?

I examined Patel’s article and was thorougly shocked to discover this whole sit-only-while-wiping phase. Am I doing something wrong?

That’s where YOU come in, my favorite LGBGTQ readers! I’m being totally serious: This could be the last hot topic of the year! As gay men- are we standing or sitting to wipe? There has to be some kind of How-To book that I haven’t read.

What do you do?! Is there a right or a wrong?! PLEASE I’m eagerly anticipating your instinct!