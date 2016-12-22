Audi Spain Commercial Blasts Gender Stereotypes And We Love It!

I remember one of the better sociology lectures I sat through as a college freshman was about the pink and the blue aisles of toys in the big shopping centers. There was a lot of biggie headie terms used, but we all know it boils down to pink is for girls and blue is for boys.

Audi decides to put a twist on what happens when pink and blue meet.

The land in the middle is seen to be quite different than the baby strolling, make-up wearing, pink side and the cars cat-calling the visiting young lass. The combination starts when the female doll turns down the passenger door for the driver's seat.

As the car travels through the middle land, we see girls playing sports while the guys cheer on, a possible gay BBQ in front of the pink castle or just men cooking, a scarred muscleman drinking his tea, and a pink pony riding a skateboard.

She becomes a true action figure as she races another car and then flees being crushed by an ornament.

What happens when the lights come on is so very heart warming.

Audi Spain, thanks for the holiday wishes!

P.s. I love my Audi, too!