Babadook and Pennywise Got Engaged

"Who’d have thought the first gay person I met would also happen to be a child terrorizing monster?" - Pennywise

This summer, the Babadook became a new gay icon who took over the internet (and many pride parades).

Then last month, the gay internet decided that the Babadook deserved to have a romance of its own and brought in Pennywise from Stephen King’s It.

Now, it seems things have gone well for the couple because they’ve just announced their engagement (even though this is the Babadook's second time getting engaged).

Youtube channel Enemies of Dorothy released a new comedic video depicting the gay internet’s favorite couple “PennyDook” deciding to get hitched.

Yes, it’s as disturbing as you imagine.