Bravo Star Fredrik Eklund and Husband Welcome Twins

After much planning and many tears with failed surrogate pregnancies, Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund and hubby Derek Kaplan welcomed their long awaited twins--daugher Milla and son Fredrik Jr.

Their arrival was officially announced on social media where Eklund posted a photo of the new family of four and captioned "Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world."

Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world. A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The two learned that they were finally expecting twins in April on Eklund's 40th birthday in Paris and revealed the news during the season finale of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York.

Fans of the hit show know that the couple has struggled for some time with trying to have children. Eklund even struggled with his husband having his own child and fearing that they would never be able to have their own.

Now its a happy ending for these two handsome dads. And while Fredrik is conquering real estate worldwide--let's see if he can conquer changing those diapers and midnight feedings.

Congratulations to Fredrik and Derek!