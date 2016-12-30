Conor Kennedy Detained After Bar Brawl While Defending Gay Friend

A 22-year-old member of the Kennedy family arrested after a bar fight early Thursday was defending a gay friend who was being bullied, his father said. “Conor has always reacted against bullying,” said Robert Kennedy Jr. “I’m happy he stood up for his friend.” - Aspen Times.com

Might as well get use to this now people.

I am sure we will see more of this kind of activity in the future.

And I do not know if this is because one side of the fence seems to feel entitled to act moronic and stupid because they believe they can pull their bigoted heads out from under a rock OR it could be because our side of the fence just had an incredible shitty year and feel like we don't need to put up with stupidity and ignorance anymore.

John Conor Kennedy — who goes by Conor — had asked a group of four men to apologize to his friend for calling him a common homophobic slur an hour before the fight erupted at about 1:40 a.m. outside the Bootsy Bellows nightclub, Robert Kennedy said. One of the men did come over and apologize to his friend at that point, he said. But when the crowd began leaving the club an hour later, at least two of the men began using homophobic slurs against Conor Kennedy’s friend again and he told them to stop, Robert Kennedy said. One of the men asked what he was going to do about it and took a swing at Conor Kennedy and the fight broke out, he said. No physical contact occurred between the men and Conor Kennedy’s gay friend, Robert Kennedy said, terming the incident “menacing.” “I’m very sorry it turned into a police incident,” he said. “(Conor’s) not liking the attention.” - aspentimes.com

As for the police officer's account ...

Aspen police officers were called to the scene about 1:40 a.m. to help with Bootsy Bellows patrons who wouldn’t leave, said Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson. Officer Andy Atkinson was outside in front of the club when he saw a fight break out between two men across the street, he said. Atkinson reported seeing Conor Kennedy grab another man by his shirt, pull him down so he was bent over and hit him four or five times in the back of the head with his fists, Magnuson said. Officers attempted to break up the fight but Conor Kennedy — listed in the affidavit as 6-foot-3-inches and 200 pounds — continued to try to attack the man, prompting Atkinson to restrain him, he said. “Kennedy then said, ‘He called my friend the F-word,’” according to the report, which does not specify what “F-word” Conor Kennedy meant. Aspen police are continuing to look into the situation, said Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn. - aspentimes.com

Violence is never ths solution, but we thank you John Conor Kennedy for taking the trash out.

Another blog site decided to take a humorous approach to the incident and we think kind of failed. We don't believe someone sticking up for their gay friend needs to be spun with his past dating experience. Not too funny at all.

It seems like only yesterday that Taylor Swift was living her Jackie O. fantasy, sinking her teeth and nails into then 18-year-old Conor Kennedy. Well, Conor is all grown up now (a wizened 22-year-old), and he’s doing grown people shit. Like, for instance, getting into bar fights at nightclubs in Aspen, Colorado. ... Well hellooo, Conor! I wonder if he still feels pretty good about dating older women (me) or if Taylor ruined that forever…

