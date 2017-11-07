Danica Roem Will Become First Openly Trans Legislator!

November 7th marks election day across the country, and the LGBTQ community just scored a MAJOR win for us! Danica Roem will become the first openly Transgendered State Legislator ever!

Beginning in January 2018, she will serve in the Virginia General Assembly as the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature.

Today, she defeated her opponent, religious conservative Bob Marshall, who held the seat for, get this... 26 years. During the election, her campaign "executed an aggressive ground game, knocking on doors more than 75,000 times in a district with 52,471 registered voters, sitting for endless public appearances and interviews, and maintaining a steady social media presence.”

Supporters of her's in the state of Virginia are comparing it to a presidential-sized victory. Per The Washington Post: "It’s kind of like Barack winning the presidential election. I’m really proud of Virginia,” said Roem voter John Coughlin, 63, a Realtor in Manassas who said he has never voted for Marshall. “I don’t care about religious issues. I don’t care about items that are big on his agenda. He should be more mainstream.”

Congrats Danica!