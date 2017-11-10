Ellen Page Drops EXPLOSIVE Claims Against Brett Ratner

Several men in Hollywood, including Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and most recently Louis C.K. have been accused by several people (men for the former, women for the latter two) of sexual misconduct or assault. Brett Ratner's name has been thrown into that list, and one particular actress has revealed some explosive claims about the famed director that not only did he sexually harass her... but he also outed her as gay in disgusting sexual remark when she was 18 years old.

This is Juno star Ellen Page, who shared a lengthy Facebook post about the alleged incident that happened during the making of X-Men: The Last Stand. She claims that Ratner urged another woman to have sex with her to ‘make her realize she’s gay’ before Page had come out to herself. She wasn't out of the closet at this point.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

You can read the post and her alleged claims here. Ellen came out of the closet in 2014 when she was 27 years old. Furthermore, another actress has come forward to support her claim in this manner. Anna Paquin tweeted this afternoon saying "I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you @ellenpage."

Writer James Gunn, who directed her in the movie 2010 movie Super, also chimed and wrote "Thank you, friend." The post has received close to 100,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments from fans.

What do you think about these accusations?