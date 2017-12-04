Former Gay Porn Star Turned Professor Protests University Cancelling His HIV Awareness Event

In October, we shared with you the story of Dr Ruggero Freddi who's Italian University students discovered that he was once a gay porn star.

Now, the story continues as Dr Freddi is in the news again, but this time because he’s openly opposing the university.

Dr. Freddi has been planning to hold discussions about HIV/AIDS with his engineering class for month or so. He planned to host the event on World AIDS Day and had the support of the head of the faculty of Pharmacy and Medicine as well as support from members of his own department.

"The event was in collaboration with ANLAIDS, PLUS Onlus and the Faculty of Medicine,” he told GayStarNews, “but at the last second the Dean of the Faculty didn’t wanna give permission, despite the fact that at the beginning he told me he supported the event.”

Dr. Freddi says that his faculty head told him the topic was not appropriate for a math professor to have with his students and would be better had in the Faculty of Medicine.

This then led students in a group called Collettivo LGBT Prisma (Prism LGBT Collective) to stage a protest by hanging a banner saying, “Non creddere che l’HIV non ti riguardi” or “Do not believe that HIV is not your concern.”

Freddi, who wanted to just forget the whole thing after being told the lecture wasn’t allowed, felt spurred on by the students.

“I couldn’t turn my back on a group of young and hopeful students so I decided I would have been there during the protest, where condoms where distributed inside the university.”

Freddi also added that the Engineering Faculty Dean’s decision to cancel the lecture was the wrong one.

“HIV is a universal problem, informing and forming people should be done in any institution and always but especially in an important day such as the 1st of December.”