Former Mr. Ireland Contestant Challenges Pastor Over Therapy. 'If You Think Your [Conversion] Treatment Will Work, Sign Me Up.'

We cheer every time a state or city comes to its senses and bans conversion therapy. We were born this way, we are fluid creatures, we believe what is in our core, and people should not fight that. When municipalities and governments realize that conversion therapy is just as wrong as mandating everyone living within their borders need to be male and southern baptist, we know they are trying to protect our LGBTQ community.

Instead of pushing for a ban with defiance, one man has volunteered to "drink the kool-aid" and give in to prove his point.

A gay man has challenged a controversial pastor who claims God can cure homosexuality to try and make him straight. Model, nurse and former Mr Ireland contender Emmette Dillon (29) has laid down a challenge to Pastor Mark Bradfield from Derry's Bethel Baptist Church. He said: "If you think your treatment will work, sign me up and we will document the process". [Pastor Bradfield] claims gay people's lifestyle is "physically, mentally and spiritually harmful". - independent.ie