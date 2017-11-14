Hulu Cancels 'Difficult People'

After 3 great seasons on Hulu, the streaming network has decided to cancel Difficult People, a show created by Julie Klausner and executive produced by Amy Poehler. The show starred Klausner and in-yer-face comic Billy Eichner and featured Cole Escola, Gabourey Sidibe, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak and Shakina Nayfack.

Wake up, Sheeple! Difficult People was a huge show that launched Hulu into a household name for original shows, not to mention provided a platform for LGBTQ characters that elevated narratives. Goodbye to Difficult People, let’s see what Hulu has in store for their future line-ups.

Here’s what people are saying:

Yes it's true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017

Transparent. Broad City. Fleabag. Insecure. Girls. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Jessica Jones. Difficult People. One Mississippi. UnReal. Orange is the New Black. Take My Wife.

WOMEN HAVE BEEN HERE. WE'LL KEEP THE LIGHTS ON, THANKS. https://t.co/iqbB47m6qE — Melissa Hunter (@melissaFTW) November 14, 2017

I've said it before, but I am beyond grateful to @Shakeenz for giving us a trans character who's such a real reflection of my world we've literally made the same problematic joke. #DifficultPeople pic.twitter.com/RtDJab67aM — Porg screaming ''Ban all the Nazis!'' (@jostruitt) November 15, 2017

No amount of sadness can compete with the pride I️ have for Lola. Thank you Julie and the @DifficultOnHulu family! https://t.co/Z6oWVVH39r — Shakina Nayfack (@Shakeenz) November 15, 2017

Australia: Marriage equality America: Difficult People canceled. — Jordan Baker (@jbaker475) November 15, 2017

This is a travesty and I blame Trump. And Kevin Spacey.#DifficultPeople https://t.co/McvjDqt6jE — Shira Kohn (@shiram19) November 15, 2017