Hulu Cancels 'Difficult People'
David Lopez | November 14, 2017
After 3 great seasons on Hulu, the streaming network has decided to cancel Difficult People, a show created by Julie Klausner and executive produced by Amy Poehler. The show starred Klausner and in-yer-face comic Billy Eichner and featured Cole Escola, Gabourey Sidibe, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak and Shakina Nayfack.
Wake up, Sheeple! Difficult People was a huge show that launched Hulu into a household name for original shows, not to mention provided a platform for LGBTQ characters that elevated narratives. Goodbye to Difficult People, let’s see what Hulu has in store for their future line-ups.
