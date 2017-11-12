India Celebrates 10th Annual Pride Despite Being Illegal
David Lopez | November 12, 2017
November 12th marked the 10th Annual New Delhi Pride, where members of the LGBTQIA community, allies and activists came together to show that love is love. In India, gay sex is still illegal punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
But that didn't stop the hundreds who marched regardless of the danger of persecution.
Reigning RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star champion Alaska Thunderfuck was part of the New Delhi Pride festivities, appearing at the popular Kitty Su nightclub.
Check out these videos and images of how India is celebrating pride.
Happy Pride, India!
