India Celebrates 10th Annual Pride Despite Being Illegal

David Lopez | November 12, 2017
November 12th marked the 10th Annual New Delhi Pride, where members of the LGBTQIA community, allies and activists came together to show that love is love. In India, gay sex is still illegal punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

But that didn't stop the hundreds who marched regardless of the danger of persecution.

Reigning RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star champion Alaska Thunderfuck was part of the New Delhi Pride festivities, appearing at the popular Kitty Su nightclub.

 

When you meet @suri_keshav’s version of David Beckham - say hieeeeee to @theonlyalaska5000 in Indiaaaaaaa only @kittysuindia

A post shared by Rasna Bhasin (@rasnabhasin) on

Check out these videos and images of how India is celebrating pride.

 

Favorite shot from today. #delhipride

A post shared by Nixon Bui (@bui_nixon) on

 

#gaypride2017 #gaypride #proudpride #gay #queers #rainbowpride #lovewin #baelove #myloves #delhiqueerpride2017

A post shared by PaBbZY (@pabbzqueeeeer) on

 

Hot couple with a hot placard! #delhiqueerpride2017 #quirky #posters #instapicture

A post shared by Rafiul Alom Rahman (@rahmanrafiul) on

 

happy pride :) #DelhiPride

A post shared by arnav joshua dasgupta (@comrade_arnav) on

 

Happy Pride, India!

