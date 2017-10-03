Its National Boyfriend Day and Some are Thrilled and Others are Not

October 3rd is officially National Boyfriend Day. Yes, this is a day that does exist whether we want to enjoy it or not. Of course, social media is lit up like a lamppost about the subject, with some taking it seriously by posting adorable ph

otos of their boyfriend and others (like me) who hate this idea and want the sarcasm to drip over this stupid day.

So if you are celebrating your relationship today and have that special guy in your life, congrats. For the rest of us, we will be enjoying anything with calories while saying we hate today but secretly being totes-envious that we don't have one.

Here are some of the best posts from it:

#NationalBoyfriendDay

Well, they are husbands but shhh pic.twitter.com/oqIUs8ukzE — Be ღy Gallavich (@antimickey_) October 3, 2017

happy #nationalboyfriendday to my man who aint really my man but to me he my man so technically he my man but really he not but he is okay — B༙adG༙αℓD༙αʝʝ (@SpoiledlilDaj_) October 3, 2017

happy #nationalboyfriendday to myself — Baby Ariel (@BabyAriel) October 3, 2017

It's #NationalBoyfriendDay but can we not have a national single day? I feel a bit left out here. — JOSH TAYLOR (@TheHaraJosh) October 3, 2017