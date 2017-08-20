Liam Payne Works Out Shirtless

If you're like me, you're counting down the days until the One Direction boys reunite.

While they are off working on their solo projects, I'm still hoping they put those to rest and come back.

In the mean time, there are plenty of pics to hold us over.

Liam Payne, who is now stranger to taking off his shirt, release a video on Twitter this morning of him doing some crunches. Shirtless, obviously. We always love a good shirtless pic.

Watch the 12 second clip below:

While, we aren't sure the reason for the post or video, we don't mind the view. Hopefully he is going to announce new music, or a tour soon!