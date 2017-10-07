Matthew Shepard, Will & Grace, ADHD, And Our LGBTQ History

This week's episode of Wll & Grace had the boys dating younger men and what that meant to both Will and Jack. The show always does a great job at painting a picture on both sides of the canvas. With the daddy subject, jack was extremely focused on the looks department, where as Will was more worried about the mental/historical differences.

The dates end before there's any happy endings, but what was the point? Should we stick to dating men our own age? The young are clueless about their gay history?

I'm not a fan of blanket policies and believe we should never say never, so we all should date who we want and age is just a number.

But what the show did hit on was the belief that the younger generation of LGBTqers are lacking in their historical knowledge when it comes to our community.

One such piece in our history is the attach on Matthew Shepard, 19 years ago today in 1998. If you were around then, you'd remember that the internet was still so young and not as fancy as it was today. AOL Instant Messenger was one year old (it will no longer exist after the December). The world wide web and Mosaic was making our world smaller every day. The news of Matthew's death shot across the nation, the world.