MTVs Undressed Gets LGBT Pretty Fast And We Can't Wait!
“MTV Undressed” is a one of a kind social experiment that strips away the distractions and superficiality of the digital world. In each episode of this dating experiment, MTV brings together two strangers who must undress each other before getting to know one another for the next thirty minutes, answering questions and performing simple challenges – all designed to test whether or not romance can blossom.
At the end, each partner must press a YES/NO button to decide if he or she wants to continue the fledgling relationship or say goodbye.
Here's another preview of what to expect.
How would you do on the show? Do you think that MTV will do man LGBTQ versions of this horizontal dating?
Will you watch?
H/T: “MTV Undressed” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Real World” and “The Challenge”) and Kreative. Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi and from Kreative, Joel Karlsberg
My name is Ruth Moore , Am from UK,i never believe there will ever be a solution to my relationship problem with my lover. my lover called smith Moore threw me out of his house and brought in another lady who he now feels the only best for him. until one day i receive a phone call from a friend in the city that my man is going out on a date with another woman in town, i told her i am also surprise too, because since smith Moore has left me he hardly think nor call me. so after some few days my friend called Martha called me and told me that she has found a man that is very powerful, and he is a great herbalist from Africa, truly we all knows that Africans are blessed with so much herbal voodoo powers which they use to help much people, so he told me that the man name is prophet oyinbo , that she will forward his email address for me so that i can contact him for help, so truly she sent me prophet oyinbo email address and i contacted him that faithful day. he mailed me after a great while that my man will be back to me if only i believe on his work,so after 25hrs i receive a phone call from smith Moore, and he started begging that i should please forgive him against all he had done to me.. he begged me of breaking my heart and letting the other lady a new heart. he promise me never to let go. now i and Smith Moore are now planning to get married as soon as possible. we are brought back with the great powerful love spell and blinded with prophet oyinbo spell, we are happy and glad. so i thank you sir for the great help you offer to me, because i think today this might be the only ways and means i can ever thank you of your work.. i am glad. you can contact him for a love spell today at: prophetoyinbojesus@gmail.com or you can call him at +2348074066640
Comments