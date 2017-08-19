MUST WATCH: Logic's New MV About Teen Suicide Prevention

Ladies, Gentlemen, and those in-between, I am crying. I am crying because I just watched this beautiful video for Logic’s new song “1-800-273-8255,” and I am writing because I had to share it with all of you.

For those wondering, 1-800-273-8255 is the number for the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Hotline, and this video centers around this concept but with an LGBTQ focus.

And just that important detail should tell you the power of this music video’s story. I won’t tell you much because I don’t want to spoil it for you.

What I will tell you is that the video is put together by a fantastic group of creatives. From the addition of Alessia Clara and Khalid as feature artists on the song to having Modern Family’s Nolan Gould, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Matthew Modine, Luiz Guzmán, and Nickelodeon’s Coy Stewart, playing the main role, taking parts as actors. You can see there’s talent all over this video.

So go grab some tissues, prepare for your heart to be touched, and watch 1-800-273-8255 by Logic.