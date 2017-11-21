Net Neutrality Cannot Be Repealed!

Netflix and Porn Are At Risk, People!

Netflix and one of my favorite hobbies...porn?! Those things are literally how I spend my time in between working on various blogs for you to read. What am I, no, we going to do about this. Can we do something?! It's likely been the trending topic on your social media all day: Net Neutrality. Alright, call me ignorant, but I haven't heard of this today and I am completely outraged. Even though we reported on this back in July . Am I at risk of losing some of my favorite television shows fromand one of my favorite hobbies...?! Those things are literally how I spend my time in between working on various blogs for you to read. What am I, no,going to do about this.we do something?!

Business Insider, the Federal Communications Commission (AKA: those bastards, the FCC) which requires all internet providers to treat all data online equally. Companies could be charging more for data used when watching videos, messaging, any website of their choosing! Are we suppose to be saying goodbye to email as well? According to, the Federal Communications Commission (AKA: those bastards, the FCC) which requires all internet providers to treat all data online equally. Companies could be charging more for data used when watching videos, messaging, any website of their choosing! Are we suppose to be saying goodbye to email as well?

The FCC is voting themselves to see if they can roll back the Obama-era ruling of Net Neutrality. Ugh, Obama - please come back to us? It's been such a headache since you've left. It's looking like the FCC is going to repeal Net Neautrality. This has happened in Portugal. Business Insider gives us a chart of how Portugal has to pay for their various services, adult websites excluded. Check it out below:

Yeah, that's an extra $25 a month. That's so greedy and slimy! Ugh! Social media overwhelmingly agrees, claiming that it can end Internet all together:

Without #NetNeutrality your ISP can: 1. Charge you extra to reach certain websites. 2. Slow down streaming services like Netflix that compete with their streaming services. 3. Block some websites altogether. This is the end of the free and open Internet. — Bill Prady (@billprady) November 21, 2017

You couldn't possibly be more wrong. Have you spent any time actually discussing this with the people who study the internet, build tools for the internet, etc? We're all in favor of net neutrality. — Jillian (@jilliancyork) November 21, 2017

Netflix supports strong #NetNeutrality. We oppose the FCC's proposal to roll back these core protections. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 21, 2017