North Carolina Governor Signs Executive Order Protecting LGBT Residents

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is taking matters into his own hands.

He signed an executive order today that prohibits discrimination by the state, or those who do business with the state.

The order prohibits discrimination on the grounds of race, color, ethnicity, sex, National Guard or veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Cooper said, "By requiring companies that contract with the state to have non-discrimination policies, the state can promote protections for more North Carolinians outside of state government."

He is also proposing a settlement to lawsuits over House Bill 2 and House Bill 142, the bathroom bill and it's repeal legislation.

Under the settlement, transgender people would be able to use the bathroom and other facilities that match their gender identity. A federal judge still has to sign off on the proposed settlement.

H/T: WITN