NSFW: David Mcintosh Causes Flash Flood Warning!

David Mcintosh Causes Flash Flood Warning!

Wait Until You See His NSFW Rear Shot!

One of my friends just turned me onto the beefy, mouth watering David Mcintosh.

Mcintosh is an Australian, ex-military, fitness model and former contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, he can be seen steaming up social media and showing off his best...asset.

According to Wikipedia, Mcintosh's past is a little seedy. However, with no guilty charges...we can definitely fawn over him for just a moment. I mean, come on, who doesn't need a little pep in your step during Tuesday. For the rest of this post, how about you make sure no one is looking over your shoulder.

With my baby girl.... team work makes the dream work shorts @rufskin hat @twinzzcorp #hollywood A post shared by David Mcintosh (@king_david85) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Keeping things in order with @johnnydebeer #streetkings #hollywoodhills A post shared by David Mcintosh (@king_david85) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Buy WINTERSOLDIER program now from online store...follow link on bio the worlds most extensive all over body training plan! #kingdavid #wintersoldier #motivaton #rebellion imagery by @mayaguezart A post shared by David Mcintosh (@king_david85) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

OH my goodness! I honestly can't believe it ive been voted queen of Mardi Gras Sydney 2017 thanks to everyone who made this dream come true..... I fly the flag with pride #Sydney #mardigras A post shared by David Mcintosh (@king_david85) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Now, get ready for this...

I have to send you offsite to see Mcintosh's flawless, bare backside. Trust me, you won't be upset with these at all!

Backside #1

Backside #2

Backside #3