#NSFW: David Mcintosh Causes Flash Flood Warning!
Wait Until You See His NSFW Rear Shot!
One of my friends just turned me onto the beefy, mouth watering David Mcintosh.
Mcintosh is an Australian, ex-military, fitness model and former contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, he can be seen steaming up social media and showing off his best...asset.
According to Wikipedia, Mcintosh's past is a little seedy. However, with no guilty charges...we can definitely fawn over him for just a moment. I mean, come on, who doesn't need a little pep in your step during Tuesday. For the rest of this post, how about you make sure no one is looking over your shoulder.
Now, get ready for this...
I have to send you offsite to see Mcintosh's flawless, bare backside. Trust me, you won't be upset with these at all!
