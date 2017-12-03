Pink Explains Raising Her Daughter Gender-Neutral!

#ParentingGoals!

You have to know Pink by now! She’s a total bad ass and a huge LGBTQ activist. She has a plethora of gay fans, myself included, and to me – has always blurred lines of figuring out if she herself was not only an ally of the LGBTQ community, but also a part of it. In her discography, she has countless songs of being bullied or feeling less than; she’s the underdog we’ve all been and can certainly relate too. It’s no surprise that Pink is still relevant and making headlines.

According to Buzzfeed, Pink spoke with Mirror and told about raising her daughter as a gender-neutral child. Pink’s label-less household is one which may eventually mirror many homes across the globe. Pink mentions that her daughter, Willow, has even spoke about being married to a woman:

“Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great!' "... And we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready."

Pink also discussed that Willow’s school has a gender-neutral bathroom. Way to go, California!

"The bathroom outside the kindergarten said, 'Gender Neutral, Anybody,' and it was a drawing of many different shapes," she said. "I took a picture of it and I wrote: 'Progress.' I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation."

Do you believe the path to progression is having children live as gender-neutral?!