Playboy Features First Transgender Playmate!

Playboy Makes History With Their November/December Issue!

Wow! Talk about one busy Spirit Day! With the love pouring out purple from across the nation, we’ve just gotten news that Playboy is featuring Transgender model, Ines Rau, in November!

According to Entertainment Weekly, this isn’t the only shocking news! With the sudden passing of Playboy’s Founder, Hugh Hefner, we will also see the first solo-man grace the cover of Playboy: Hefner himself.

“The issue feature the first man ever to appear on its cover without a woman — in a tribute to founder Hugh Hefner — but inside, Playboy is also introducing readers to its first openly transgender Playmate with a pictorial and centerfold in its 64-year history.”

Upon her experience, Rau shares:

“When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood. Now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought, ‘Am I really going to be a Playmate—me?’ It’s the most beautiful compliment I’ve ever received. It’s like getting a giant bouquet of roses.”

She isn’t afraid to fight off the haters who will definitely be coming for her:

“People have said that being transgender goes against the laws of nature, but they’re the same people who aren’t doing anything to help nature. If I want to get a sex change, it’s between myself and my body. I could hide it, but I don’t, because I respect people.”

Finally, she discusses dating:

“I like original guys who are more sensitive, or guys who are very secure but not domineering—straightaway confident but in a sophisticated way. I like well-mannered gentlemen. And I’m very susceptible to American charm. I love to be sexy, but sexy is an attitude. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but I really feel sexy all the time!”

