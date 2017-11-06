Richard Dreyfuss' Son Claims Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was 18

The accusations against Kevin Spacey continue to mount as his star continues to diminish. This all began back in late October, when actor Anthony Rapp told a story to Buzzfeed about how the House of Cards actor allegedly made unwanted sexual advances on him when he was only 14. A slew of other actors have come forward with their own stories, and now, Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry has penned his own claims of how Kevin groped him when he was only 18 years old.

The actor made the claims in a letter penned to Buzzfeed, similar to what Anthony did, where the opening line reads, "When I was an 18-year-old senior in high school, Kevin Spacey groped me.". It allegedly happened back in 2008 when Kevin was directing his father Richard in a play called Complicit at the Old Vic in London.

In the lengthy essay, he details Kevin as a "sexual predator" who felt "safe" to abuse him, knowing he wouldn't say a word." You can read it in its entirety here.

I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now. https://t.co/iLOxTxPe4n — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) November 5, 2017

His father Richard has already took to social media to commend his son on his bravery for speaking out, saying "“I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now.”

It remains to be seen if any other actors or people in Hollywood will come forward with their own claims against Kevin Spacey, but as things stands, it's not looking good for him at all.

What are your thoughts on Harry's claims against Kevin?