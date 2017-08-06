Sinead O'Connor Posts Concerning Video Threatening Suicide

A frightening video of Sinead O’Connor was posted by the singer on Facebook that has the internet worrying about her safety. In a confessional-type recording, O’Connor mentions that she is utterly alone and having suicidal thoughts. The singer, who is known for her controversial performances and platform in the entertainment industry, shared that she is living in a Travel Lodge in New Jersey, after being away from Ireland for over 2 years.

It may not always be easy to recognize a cry for help even if it is right in front of you. But this video, in which the songstress breaks down in tears multiple times, how can we look away? This is not the first time O’Connor has threatened suicide, but in any case, this is always a serious matter.

It’s tragic to see anyone get to this breaking point, but we hope Sinead will get the help she needs and wish her a healthy and full recovery.

If you or anyone you know is feeling suicidal, contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.