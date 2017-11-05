Starbucks' Holiday Campaign Features Cozy Same-Sex Couple!

The conservatives I'm sure will hate this (just like the evangelicals hated their "not so Christmas-sy cups last year), but... yay for Starbucks!

Starbucks, which has been one of the most pro-LGBT companies for many years now, has just launched their holiday "give good" campaign with an adorable & cozy same-sex couple appearing towards the end of the ad!

On November 1st, they launched the arrival of their specially designed holiday cups, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Per their official website: The cup design starts with a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee, an ode to cups of years past, connected with swirling ribbons with lively holiday scenes and splashes of red and green.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

“I liked the idea of hands as the centering point, a symbol of connection, love and giving joy,” says this year’s illustrator, Jordan Kay. “Whether it’s wrapping presents or decorating a tree, writing cards or enjoying a mug of cocoa.”

The season’s “cup sleeve” (for hot beverages) is red with an invitation to “Give Good,” which is the theme for their holiday campaign.

“Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life – your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Fremar said. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”

See the clip here which features happiness galore, and a beautiful same-sex couple towards the end.