Survivor Contestant JP Dons Skimpy Briefs While Catching Lobster

OK, I'll be the first to admit it: JP, the firefighter on this season of Survivor, might just be one of the hottest guys this show has ever seen. Dude is just reeking of brutal sexiness, not to mention that he is a pretty intelligent and nice guy, which is making me enjoy him even further.

Only two episodes in, and he has already shown enough of himself to merit me wanting him to win the game and also my heart at some point. First case in point: how he got pretty much naked in last week's episode to prove a point to a fellow tribemate that he didn't have the hidden immunity idol.

On last night's episode, he showed his leadership to his team by going fishing and hunting down a delicious and tasty lobster. Food on Survivor is very obscure (unless you win a reward challenge), so being able to eat something as decadent as lobster as you are stranded on a beach for 39 days is super awesome. Also, how he looked while catching the lobster will hopefully make your Thursday that much better.

Thanks JP for the memories, and the visuals.