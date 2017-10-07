There's Already Will and Grace Bloopers and They Are HILARIOUS

How lucky are we? Only two episodes in and we already have Will & Grace bloopers to hysterically laugh at!

The network and show is pulling out all the stops to make sure you keep coming back for more of this hilarious foursome, and the outtakes alone just prove that not much has changed since the first run ended 11 years ago.

It even includes a deleted scene with Karen and Grace's adorable assistant. "Oops, dropped your pencil," Karen says to him, except a different kind of oops happens.

And for some reason, Grace says "marinara f**k".

Check out the clip below for more laughs.