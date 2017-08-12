Torch-Carrying White Nationalists March While Chanting Nazi-Slogans

Marcher chanting slogans including "white lives matter" and "you will not replace us." Others could be heard chanting "blood and soil," a well-known Nazi rallying cry.

For those of us that feel our education system is working and we are learning from past mistakes, well, maybe you have also learned that history repeats itself, too.

Last night, a group of white nationalists sparked outrage as they marched on the campus grounds at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with torches while chanting Nazi expressions.

The demonstrators late Friday were just a precursor to a planned protest Saturday night (tonight August 12) to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

University of Virginia president Teresa A. Sullivan condemned the protesters in a statement issued late Friday night.

As President of the University of Virginia, I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior displayed by torch-bearing protestors that marched on our Grounds this evening. I strongly condemn the unprovoked assault on members of our community, including University personnel who were attempting to maintain order. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable. The violence displayed on Grounds is intolerable and is entirely inconsistent with the University's values.​​​​​​ - aolnews.com

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer condemned the protest, which he called as "cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights."

"Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus," Signer said. - aolnews.com

As members of the white nationalist alt-right gather in front of Jefferson statue, counter protesters chant #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/fGmdv7tQwJ — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) August 12, 2017

As a former classroom educator and now as a college administrator, what more can I do than to shake my head at the stupidity, hatred, and bigotry being shown by these students. University Professor Larry Sabato described the events as nauseating."We need an exorcism on the Lawn," he added -- referencing the area of campus where the protesters gathered.

Police estimate that two to six thousand protesters and counter-protesters may descend on Charlottesville for Saturday's rally. As we write this, the gathering commences in Charlottesville. One hour ago, this was shared on Twitter.

Crowds gathering for rally at Emancipation Park. Punches were just thrown between two people. pic.twitter.com/18kIGIxVzm — CBS19 ABC16 FOX27 (@Newsplex) August 12, 2017

Police eventually declared last night's protest an unlawful assembly and both protesters and counter protesters reported being pepper sprayed. Unfortunately, paperwork for today's rally has been filed to make the gathering a legal event.

Anyone else feeling like no steps forward, three steps back?

h/t: aolnews.com