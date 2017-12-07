Travel Thursday: Visit These 10 LGBTQ-Friendly Australian Destinations

An entire continent just legalized Marriage Equality. That is truly AMAZING! Yes, BREAKING! Australia Officially Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage! We could not be ore proud of the newest nation to make progress in human rights. We're so proud and excited. Now it's time to visit!

Who are we kidding, we've always wanted to visit, but now Australia seems even more inviting.

With an astounding 61% of the votes returned being in favor of marriage equality, there was hope that the government would follow the people's direction. That 61% told us that the public embraces the LGBT community and we are accepted. We've known about Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and we can have fun and be accepted that weekend, but now, Australia is our playground, our honeymoon spot, and maybe even wedding destination!

There is more to Australia than Sydney. Our friends over at Orbitz, Jason Heidemann, an associate editor at Orbitz, compiled a list of 10 great places to explore in Australia. Which one is best? We're presenting them in alphabetical order so you will have to visit all 10 and let us know and we're just teasing you with a little bit of Jason's descriptions.

Brisbane

Upbeat, sunny and optimistic as cities come, Brisbane is the Aussie counterpart to San Diego—perfectly sized and with a no drama attitude. Like other mid-size cities in Oz the gay scene is modest, but ...

Byron Bay

Hippie chic isn’t the sole domain of Malibu or Bali. Aussies have their own funky paradise where they come to surf, practice yoga, supper on raw foods and rave until dawn ...

The Great Barrier Reef

Above the surface the eye is greeted with vast ocean expanse punctuated only by the occasional sandy cay. But dunk your head underwater and you’ll be greeted with miles of rainbow-colored coral, millions of fish of every shape, size and color imaginable and creatures great and small including ...

The Great Ocean Road

Every country has its iconic road journey (think Route 66 in the USA and Germany’s Romantic Road), and the indisputable king of Aussie highway adventures ...

Melbourne

Forget about Sydney, the heart and soul of Australia is artsy and elegant Melbourne. No, seriously ...

Perth/Fremantle

It’s a long way to Perth—one of the most remote cities on earth—, but once you arrive it might be hard to yank you away ...

Sydney

An undisputed gay mecca, there’s actually a lot more to queer Sydney than Bondi’s beach boys and all nighters on Oxford Street. Go underground (literally) at subterranean queer hangout Tokyo Sing Sing in Newtown ...

Tasmania

“Tassie,” as its affectionately referred to, was long considered a backwater compared to its mainland counterparts. But the island is a happening place these days ...

Uluru

A bucket list destination that attaches no labels to it, Uluru (aka Ayers Rock) sits smack in Australia’s vast and untrampled mid-section ...

Whitsundays

Uninhabited tropical islands, swirls of ocean blues and whites and the perfect bikini tan even if you aren’t seeking one. This is life in the Whitsundays, a collection of 74 islands teeming with marine life, national parks and adventure activities galore ...

Head over to Jason's full report on these places. We so want to go even more after reading his descriptions.

Is it time to go over to Orbitz.com and book our trip? There's still plenty of time to make it to Sydney Mardi Gras, but knowing all these other great places in Australia exist, it just opens up the continent and the calendar to help us explore.