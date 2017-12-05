Voguing Santa Claus Will Give You Christmas Life

It may have been a year ago, but at Instinct we are still LIVING for the video of voguing Santa Claus. The video was first uploaded on Facebook last year by Maji Claire and was shared almost 6,000 times and instantly became a holiday favorite.

The 20 second video shows a fierce Saint Nick voguing the house down hitting all the spots as he brings the slay instead of the sleigh. Can't wait to see if the ghost of Christmas Present will bring us a voguing Santa and his death-dropping reindeer.

Get yourself some Christmas cheer from the Haus of Claus!