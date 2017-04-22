Was Aaron Hernandez's Bisexuality His Murder Motive?

We all received a lot of calls and emails about one of our recent stories, Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Left Suicide Note For Gay Prison Lover. Some comments were "FAKE NEWS!" and that we were making things up just to get hits. Well, looks like those will need to call out NEWSWEEK, too.

Many commented that, well, when in Rome, and when in prison ...

But now there is speculation that Hernandez's bisexuality was present long before his jail time.

Motivation to Murder? One of the notes left by Hernandez was to his prison boyfriend, who is now on 24/7 suicide watch, multiple law enforcement sources confirm. Hernandez’s sexuality would, of course, not be relevant save for the fact that an intimate relationship he allegedly had with a male former high school classmate was at the center of the investigation into Lloyd’s murder. Ernest Wallace, a co-defendant in the Lloyd murder case, told detectives the victim had called Hernandez a “schmoocher,” which was taken by Hernandez and his companions as a gay slur. Wallace was also recorded saying during a jailhouse visit with Tanya Singleton, Hernandez’s cousin, that he would not have helped Hernandez get rid of the murder weapon—a crime for which he is now serving a 4½-to-7 year sentence on accessory to murder charges—if he had known Hernandez was a “limp wrist,” multiple sources say. Singleton was accused of helping Wallace discard of Lloyd’s murder weapon and was later sentenced to two years probation with one year under house confinement after pleading guilty to criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate with investigators in Boston investigating the double murder. Prosecutors in both Bristol and Suffolk counties said Hernandez had promised to set up a trust fund for Singleton’s children for her silence but never did. Hernandez’s alleged longtime male lover, the high school friend, was interviewed extensively by authorities after Lloyd’s murder, and was forced to testify in front of a grand jury. Law enforcement officials also say Hernandez moved a large amount of money into three accounts shortly before his arrest for the Lloyd killing: one account was for his fiancée; a second was for his daughter; the third, where the most money was moved, was for that friend. Hernandez’s secrets went well beyond his sex life, according to court testimony and police records. His brushes with the law for extreme acts of violence began when he was playing football at the University of Florida. In 2007, Hernandez, then 17, was identified as a person of interest in a double shooting. - newsweek.com

Current lovers, past lovers, killing to keep sexuality secret? This all seems too wrong and like some made for tv movie.

But we can add this to stories like Pulse Orlando where oppression and hiding of sexuality manifests itself in such a violent way.

We need to be more accepting of others, we need more people to speak out so "different" and "not normal" is okay.

As this story develops, do you think it will prompt others to be more honest about their sexuality?

How many bisexual main stream artists, sports individuals, celebrities can you name?

h/t: newsweek.com