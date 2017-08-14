When Did You Know You Were Gay?

The Moment You Realized You Were Gay!

Who Made You Know!?

Recently, Buzzfeed revealed which shirtless men made you realize you loved men. They had an extensive list of men, animated and living, who the writer claims had to ability to turn someone gay. I was raising an eye to a handful of them. Gaston from Beauty And The Beast? Duh. Freddie Prince Jr, definitely!

I couldn’t help but wonder…who did it for me?! Was it the baby boy hitting on me in the maternity ward!? My ultra-sexy elementary school teacher?! My absolute love of Willa Ford’s “I Wanna Be Bad”?! Seriously, behind my mother’s back, that song had me crawling all over my mother’s dining room floor!

If you want to relive my gay childhood with me; check out Willa Ford’s one hit wonder below! #YASS!

Honestly, how am I finding it hard to know which guy did it for me? I haven’t been on this Earth for too long. Which man did it?!

Then, I stopped. After heavy deliberating trying to think of a man…I came to my senses.

It wasn’t a man!

It was The Spice Girls!

When I was younger, I didn’t just admire the Spice Girls, I wanted to be them. Their stance of Girl Power, freedom, and a lust for adventures in life gave me hope that I could one day be one of them. I had been raised primarily by women. They were so important to me…so important that they made me realized I liked boys. Just like them.

I wanted to see if anyone else agreed with me. So, of course, I took to social media. Twitter specifically. Under the hashtag, #IKnewIWasGayWhen, had me laughing so hard. Check out some of these coming out epiphanies.

#IKnewIWasGayWhen I saw stick it for the first time pic.twitter.com/3J32Chfeyn — groovy gurl (@caitlinisgroovy) November 27, 2016

#IKnewIwasGayWhen I felt some type of way about uncle Jesse from full house — j (@jonashomen) August 9, 2016

"Spice Up Your Life" on The Jolt with @LarryFlick just gave me vivid flashbacks to being 8 dancing around to Spice Girls #IKnewIWasGayWhen — Austin (@ASquared_89) June 15, 2015

Tell me! When did you know you were gay?!