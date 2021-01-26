G’Day Mate! 10 Hot Aussie Studs to Celebrate Australia Day

Australia Day, the country’s official national day that celebrates their diverse society and beautiful landscape, takes place today, January 26.

The land down under has done a great job over the years of exporting some of their most beautiful specimens for the world to enjoy.

What’s even better is that these men have given us quite an eyeful during their time on the big and small screens by leaving little or nothing to the imagination as their career progresses.

Mr. Man decided to get in on the Australia Day action by counting down their ten hottest Aussie actors who have been very naughty on screen, much to our happiness.

Take a look at some who the cut (or uncut) below. Read their full list here.

Jai Courtney

Murray Bartlett

Jacob Elordi

Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman

Sourcing: Mr. Man.